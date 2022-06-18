Brock Lesnar is back in WWE and ready for revenge on Roman Reigns.

During the 6/17 episode of WWE “SmackDown”, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming and attacked Roman Reigns following the latter’s successful defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle.

‘The Beast Incarnate’ and ‘The Head of The Table’ have a storied history dating back to WrestleMania 31 in 2015, where Seth Rollins famously cashed in his Money In The Bank contract during the main event to walk out with the WWE Championship. The pair have competed against one another on eight occasions, most recently during the main event 0f night two of WrestleMania 38, this past April where Reigns defeated Lesnar in a match that unified Reigns’ Universal Title and Lesnar’s WWE Title. Reigns has won 4 contests against Lesnar, while Lesnar has won 3 matches against the current Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with the pair’s lone non-decision coming in the aforementioned match at WrestleMania 31, which was won by Seth Rollins.

Wrestling Inc.’s full report on the 6/17 episode of WWE “SmackDown” can be found by clicking here.

In an update on Lesnar’s attack on Reigns, WWE announced that Lesnar will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of this year’s SummerSlam premium live event in a Last Man Standing Match. More on their upcoming SummerSlam clash can be found at this link.

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wrestling Inc. will provide any updates to ‘The Beast Incarnate’ and his shocking return to WWE as they become available.

