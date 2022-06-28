Brock Lesnar has been confirmed for two upcoming WWE events, as the Beast continues his build to WWE SummerSlam on two episodes of “WWE SmackDown.”

Firstly, Lesnar will be appearing in Boston, with the TD Garden announcing that he will be in attendance on July 22.:

“ANNOUNCEMENT: For the first time in 4 years, 3x @WWE Universal Champion @BrockLesnar returns to Boston for #SmackDown at TD Garden on July 22! See the Beast Incarnate in action, get tickets now”

That’s not the only appearance that Lesnar will be making in July, as Atlanta’s State Farm Arena also confirmed that the former WWE Champion will be making his presence known:

“The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar Returns to Smackdown in Atlanta!! Get your tickets now to @WWE Friday Night SmackDown on July 29.”

Lesnar made his surprise return to the company on the June 17 episode of “WWE SmackDown,” confronting Roman Reigns in his first appearance since losing in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 on night two. He dropped the WWE Championship in that match and is now back for revenge, with the chance to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WWE SummerSlam, where he will face Reigns in a last man standing match.

Originally it was reported that Reigns would be defending his titles against Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam this year, but those plans had to be changed due to the Viper suffering a legitimate back injury that could keep him out of action for the remainder of the year. The Beast was reportedly called by WWE once they knew that Orton was out of action, with this being the only confirmed bout for the upcoming premium live event at this point. The contest will mark the seventh singles match between Lesnar and Reigns, and the third main event championship battle between the two behemoths in the last calendar year.

