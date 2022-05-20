Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will reportedly wrestle Riddle, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre at WWE’s three upcoming stadium shows – Money in the Bank (July 2), SummerSlam (July 30), and Clash at the Castle (September 3).

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while none of these plans are etched in stone, there is talk of Reigns wrestling the aforementioned opponents at the three WWE Premium Live Events.

Reigns and The Usos have been in a rivalry with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in recent weeks. The Bloodline defeated Orton, Riddle & McIntyre in a Six-Man Match in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash earlier this month.

Reigns will be working TV most weeks leading up to SummerSlam. “The Tribal Chief” is advertised for the 7/22 SmackDown in Boston, and the 7/25 RAW at Madison Square Garden. Both shows lead up to SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville. Reigns has also been announced for the August 19 SmackDown in Montreal, which is the final show he’s been advertised for prior to the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales. It should be noted that WWE could always add Reigns to more TV dates in the lead-up to the three big stadium shows.

We noted earlier how Reigns reportedly signed a new WWE deal that would allow for him to work fewer dates on his schedule. There has also been speculation of Reigns moving to Hollywood, which is something that he and WWE have supposedly been talking about for a while. He was also removed from advertising on the poster for the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event, as well as most WWE live events in the summer.

