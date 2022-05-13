It appears the reports of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns not wrestling at next month’s Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event are accurate.

A new poster released for the June 5 event has Cody Rhodes featured front and center, as opposed to Reigns. “The Tribal Chief” was previously included in the promotional material for the next WWE PLE.

The American Nightmare replacing Reigns in the poster could mean that Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins III inside Hell in a Cell would main event the show at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL.

Reigns is not advertised for any WWE TV tapings or live events for the months of July or August, with the exception of the Money in the Bank and SummerSlam Premium Live Events. It is being widely reported that Reigns is taking time off after the June 24 taping of SmackDown. However, Roman Reigns is still expected to wrestle at WWE’s three big stadium shows in July, August and September.

You can view the older and newer posters below.





