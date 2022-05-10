Following the June 24 taping of SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not being advertised on WWE’s website for any WWE TV tapings or live events for the months of July or August.

As of this writing, the only shows “The Tribal Chief” is currently being advertised for are the Money in the Bank and SummerSlam Premium Live Events in July. While MITB will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 2, SummerSlam will emanate from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on July 30.

WWE has announced more than 30 live events as part of their summer 2022 touring schedule. You can click here to see the entire schedule.

Reigns reportedly signed a new WWE deal recently which will see him working fewer dates for the company. Prior to WrestleMania Backlash, Reigns sent the wrestling world into a frenzy with his comments at a WWE live event in Trenton, New Jersey over the weekend.

“I’m starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again,” Roman Reigns said. “If that’s the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support.”

