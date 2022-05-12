Roman Reigns will not be involved in the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell premium live event, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

While the Tribal Chief has reportedly signed a new deal with WWE recently, it has been widely reported his schedule will be less taxing. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is not advertised for any TV tapings or live events for July and August. But Roman Reigns is now set to not compete at the next event, which takes place next month. It is expected that his next title match will be at the WWE Money In The Bank event.

Right now, it is unknown what this means for the show itself. It is also unclear what will be happening with Drew McIntyre, or how WWE plans on explaining Roman’s upcoming absences from television.

It is expected that Roman Reigns will be involved in the WWE Money In The Bank and WWE SummerSlam shows. Both of those are going to be stadium events, and he is set to be part of television in order to build those shows. It was noted that WWE is expected to be advertising him for TV tapings he will be appearing at in the near future. The Tribal Chief is reportedly going to appear more frequently than Brock Lesnar during his time as champion.

At a recent live event in Trenton, NJ last weekend, Roman Reigns got the wrestling world talking when he hinted that his schedule will be changing. This is what initially alerted fans to the fact that The Bloodline leader would be working less shows moving forwards.

“I’ve been here a couple of times in the past 10 years,” Reigns said after a live event in Trenton. “I’m starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again. If that’s the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support.”

