As we’ve noted, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not advertised for any WWE TV tapings or live events for the months of July or August, with the exception of the Money in the Bank and SummerSlam Premium Live Events.

In an update, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Podcast is reporting that Reigns is not expected “to take extended time off” and that he will be only on Premium Live Events and TV tapings during the summer. Zarian added that the only change in Reigns’ schedule will be with smaller market house shows, which is why “The Tribal Chief” showed his gratitude to the fans in Trenton, NJ last weekend.

“I’ve been here a couple of times in the past 10 years,” Reigns said after a live event in Trenton. “I’m starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again. If that’s the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support.”

Zarian also noted that fans shouldn’t read too much into the fact that Reigns isn’t advertised for any TV tapings during the summer. With Reigns expected to have big matches at three consecutive WWE stadium shows in July, August and September, it is likely that he will be appearing on TV to build up those bouts.

WWE has announced more than 30 live events as part of their summer 2022 touring schedule. You can click here to see the entire schedule. As of this writing, Roman Reigns is being advertised only for the June 24 taping of SmackDown, followed by July’s Money in the Bank and SummerSlam Premium Live Events.

Spoke to someone over at WWE regarding Roman & his schedule moving forward. It's not expected for Roman to take extended time off. He will be on PLEs & TV. The only change will be with smaller market house show, which is why he showed his gratitude to the fans in Trenton NJ. pic.twitter.com/Pjnb9nopkc — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 10, 2022

I brought that up and was told pretty much not to read into it. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 10, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]