Roman Reigns will be working television most weeks leading into the WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

WWE announced this week that the current Universal and WWE champion will be appearing at the Smackdown on July 22nd emanating from the TD Garden in Boston and Raw on July 25th held in Madison Square Garden. Both shows lead up to Summerslam on July 30th in Nashville.

Currently, Reigns has an active television schedule for the summer. He is booked for almost every SmackDown through SummerSlam, with the exception of the July 15th and July 29th episodes, although as noted earlier, Reigns is scheduled for RAW that week. In August, WWE currently has Reigns advertised for the SmackDown taping on Friday, August 19th at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

Reigns is also expected to work the next three upcoming stadium shows (Money in the Bank on July 2nd, Summerslam on July 30th and Clash at the Castle on September 3rd).

Reigns had reportedly signed a new deal that would allow for him to have fewer dates on his schedule. However, it was unclear if that meant he would have a schedule similar to Brock Lesnar and be working fewer shows. There has also been speculation that Reigns is on his way to Hollywood, which is something that he and WWE have supposedly been talking about for a while. He was also removed from advertising for the poster for the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event, as well as most WWE live events in the summer.

