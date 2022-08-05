Following his successful in-ring WWE outings at WrestleMania and SummerSlam this year, many are wondering, when Logan Paul will be stepping into the squared circle again? The answer appears to be: not anytime soon.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Paul “won’t be doing WWE again” in the near future as he focuses on training for a forthcoming boxing match, potentially slated for December. While an opponent has yet to be announced, it has been confirmed by The Mirror that, as of this week, Paul has resumed sparring for an impending return to the boxing ring. Paul, who rose to fame as a YouTuber, last donned his boxing gloves last year when he went toe-to-toe with ring legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition match. Despite Paul’s valiant efforts over the scheduled eight rounds, Mayweather’s arm was raised at the bout’s conclusion that was watched by over a million people on pay-per-view. As a matter of fact, the outing against Mayweather Jr. was Paul’s third exhibition boxing match after he competed against fellow British YouTuber KSI on two separate occasions between 2018 and 2019.

Months prior to his exhibition fight with Mayweather Jr., Paul stepped into a WWE ring for the first time in April 2021. Paul was inserted into the feud between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, leading into WrestleMania 37. Paul sided with Zayn as a heel and appeared at The Show of Shows, eating a Stunner from Owens following his victory over The Master Strategist. The 27-year-old would later return to WWE after his tussle with Mayweather Jr., assisting Happy Corbin’s attack Owens on an episode of “WWE SmackDown.” Paul would go on to make his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming up with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, a match where Paul put in a performance for the ages – considering he was a celebrity guest – and was on the winning team before The Miz turned on him. Months later, Paul returned to the squared circle at SummerSlam to exact revenge on The Miz, once again putting in an eye-catching performance.

Paul officially signed a “multi-year” contract with WWE in June, though, the specific terms of his deal have not been officially disclosed.

