Undisputed WWE Universal Championship ‘Last Man Standing’ Match – Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

“Raw” Women’s Championship Match – Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

“SmackDown” Women’s Championship Match – Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match (Special Guest Referee: Jeff Jarrett) – The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Championship Match – Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

No Disqualification Match – The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor)

The two women lock up early on here, with Bianca Belair getting the best of the situation from the start, and she then showcases her agility by flipping away from the challenger until Becky Lynch captures her in mid-air and slams Belair down to the mat. Big Time Becks quickly follows that by working the arm of Belair, including slamming it onto the second rope.

Belair responds well with a dropkick and a standing moonsault, which gets her a near fall as Lynch heads outside the ring. Belair follows and hits a KOD that leaves Lynch hanging into the timekeeper’s booth, but she responds by holding the arm which she yanks down over the barricade.

Back inside the ring, Lynch connects with the Beckspolder, but as she looks for another the champion fights out. Lynch looks for the ankle which Belair avoids, but that allows the challenger to look in a unique submission instead. But, with Belair hung up on the middle rope, Lynch tries to dive down to add an attack, only for Belair to reverse with a powerbomb that drove Becky down.

Lynch immediately fights Belair back out of the ring, but as she dives out, Bianca catches her, dropping Lynch onto the ring apron. Following that Belair launches her challenge into the ring post, following up with a suplex. Belair then attempts to lift Lynch but she gets out of it, responding with a stunner which gets a near fall.

Lynch then holds onto Belair’s braid and attempts to bounce off the ropes and hit a hurricanrana, but Belair reverses and throws Lynch across the ring. She looks for KOD after this but Lynch grabs the ropes and then attempts to lock in the Dis-Arm-Her, but Belair crawls out of the ring. Becky keeps hold of her for this, but once they get outside of the ring the champion hits the KOD, only for Lynch to just beat the 10 count.

Back inside the ring, Belair looks for another KOD, but Lynch denies it only to be spiked into the ring. The champion then heads to the top rope, but Lynch joins her, and then pulls her down via the braid to hit the Manhandle Slam, but Belair just kicks out!

Belair ends up going for a few roll-up pinfalls, but they end up on the top turnbuckle where Lynch goes for a Manhandle Slam, but the champion hits a huge Spanish Fly! Belair quickly follows that up with another KOD, and here she is able to retain the title, avenging her SummerSlam 2021 match.

Winner (and still champion): Bianca Belair

– After the match, Lynch offers her hand to Belair and the two of them shake and show their respect for each other. But, Belair doesn’t have to wait long to find out who her next challenger might be…because BAYLEY IS HERE! The Four Horsewomen star has made her return…but so has DAKOTA KAI!!! The two women appear to be on the same page…but they’re not alone. Io Shirai is here as well!!!

All three women then head to the ring, but then Lynch returns and squares off against them alongside Belair. Bayley decides to back off, and her teammates retreat with her.

Logan Paul vs. The Miz w/Ciampa & Maryse

The Miz starts out confidently, taking Logan Paul down as he then tries to cover himself, while Miz just gently kicks him in the face to show some mind games. Paul fights back with a fireman’s carry, and he then does the exact same to Miz with his kick, showing he can do whatever the WWE star does.

Paul then fires Miz to the outside and hits a moonsault from the ring apron to take his opponent down once again, but when they get back into the ring, Miz turns things around by hitting a double knee attack to the chest of Paul in the corner, and then just beats down on his former partner.

Paul then unloads with a few big right hands, and then connects with a blockbuster, he then hits a back elbow and a running powerslam, but Miz was able to kick out. He follows up by hitting his own version of the It Kicks, and then he takes down his opponent with a chop block, before locking in the Figure Four.

While Miz is able to escape, Paul connects with a crossbody straight into a standing moonsault as he continues to dominate, but the former WWE Champion kicks out once again. He follows up with a big boot, and then Ciampa almost hits Paul but he gets caught and then ejected from ringside.

Ciampa refuses, sitting down on a chair, but AJ Styles’ music then hits, and he appears from the crowd and starts brawling with Ciampa to send him to the back. Paul then hits a Phenomenal Forearm of his own, but Miz is able to kick out from it. Paul then sets Miz up on the announce table, but Maryse tries to distract him, but it doesn’t work and he sends Miz crashing through the announce table with a Frog Splash!

Inside the ring, Paul has it won but Maryse distracts the referee, Miz then tries to hit Paul with a card he has, but he reverses, hits a Skull Crushing Finale and wins.

Winner: Logan Paul

United States Championship Match – Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Theory takes the fight to Bobby Lashley straight away, getting the jump on the champion, but he responds well with a couple of elbows as he then plants Theory to the mat. He then grabs the Money In The Bank briefcase to seemingly get away, but the All Mighty has other ideas.

He launches Theory into the barricade several times, showcasing that he has no plans on letting his opponent wriggle out of here. Back inside the ring Theory hits a dropkick, but he is then dropped himself by a flatliner. The two men then start trading blows, and Theory does hit a great elbow, but Lashley’s power is too much as he lifts up Theory for a running powerslam.

Lashley then looks for a Spear, but Theory leapfrog it and he crashes and burns in the corner. He then rolls back into the ring for a dropkick, but Lashley plucks him out of mid-air, setting in the Hurt Lock for the victory.

Winner (and still champion): Bobby Lashley

No Disqualification Match – Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios

The four men immediately go to battle here, wasting no time when they’re all inside the ring to start brawling, but it is Judgment Day who win that first test. They pose together, but that allows Rey Mysterio to fight back with several strikes as the heels are dumped outside the ring. Rey then holds up the second rope, allowing his son to hit a suicide dive through that.

This then gets set in a traditional tag team style (despite it being a No DQ match), and it is Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio that go to battle, with Balor taking control. Priest then tags in and he continues with his aggression, and they make frequent tags as Balor comes back in and hits several chops as they continue to isolate Dom.

Dom fights back though, dropping Balor with a neckbreaker, and he is then able to tag Rey in, who instantly takes down Priest with an aerial move. Priest misses wildly in the corner, and that allows Mysterio to hit a seated senton and then a dropkick as he gets things going. Balor tries to bring in a chair but Rey stops that, and he then slides out of the ring with the weapon, landing on Finn.

Rey then sits Priest for a 619 but Balor tags in and nails him with a clothesline. He then connects with the shotgun dropkick and looks for his finisher, but Dominik holds his foot, and that allows Rey to head up and join Finn on the top rope to hit a hurricanrana from there, almost getting the win until Priest breaks it up.

The Mysterio’s then work together to set their opponents up for a 619, but as they hit the ropes Rhea Ripley pulls their legs to stop it. Priest then connects with the Sound Of Heaven, but then the lights go out and Edge is here!!! He heads to the ring and drops Priest with a big boot before Spearing Balor, and then Spearing Priest as well!

Edge sets up Balor for the classic 619, which both Mysterios hit, and it is over.

Winners: Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Pat McAfee gets the mind games started earlier on here as he has a choir singing “bumbass Corbin,” to his opponent before this one gets started. When the match starts Corbin shoves his opponent, but McAfee responds with a superkick and then a hurricanrana from the top rope as he then sends Corbin out of the ring.

McAfee then sends Corbin into the ring post, then he sets him up on the top rope but Corbin pushes him down and then hits a huge dropkick. He continues to dominate, sending McAfee crashing into the barricade outside the ring several times, and then back inside the ring he connects with Deep Six, but McAfee kicks out.

Corbin then tries to slide under the ring post, but McAfee has it scouted and kicks him in the face, and then leaps over the top rope to take down Corbin. The brawl continues and Corbin launches McAfee into the announce table as Corbin talks trash to Michael Cole, and he then gets on the microphone and commentator while he beats up Pat, eventually getting his hands on Cole and shoving him down.

Corbin heads to the top rope but McAfee leaps up and joins him, nailing a superplex, but Corbin kicks out. Happy then charges into the corner, but McAfee avoids it as the big man crashes into the ring post, the commentator then gets to the top rope and slips, but he is still able to hit a Swanton to the outside.

Back in the ring and Corbin aims for a End Of Days but McAfee reverses, pushing Corbin who hits Charles Robinson, which allows Pat to nail a huge low blow. He then leaps off the second rope, flipping Corbin with a sunset flip to earn a victory.

Winner: Pat McAfee

– Drew McIntyre then appears and talks about his love for Nashville as he then says he and Sheamus went to war on “SmackDown.” Drew says it was worth it, as he has the shot at the championship and he then jokes about the fact that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have wrestled each other so many times before.

He says the main event will be a battle, but at Clash At The Castle, he will beat that ass and take the titles.

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match (Jeff Jarrett Special Guest Referee): The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Aneglo Dawkins gets this one started with Jimmy Uso, but he goes past the dive count and Jeff Jarrett pulls him back, when he then does to Dawkins. Jimmy then continues his attack in the corner, showcasing the aggressive side as Jarett continues to try and prove he is unbiased in this one.

Jimmy then takes a page out of Rikishi’s book with his hip attack in the corner, but then both teams make the tag and Montez Ford starts lighting up his opponent with some sharp kicks before planting Jey down and then hitting a standing moonsault, but Jey kicks out. Ford connects with a blockbuster but it doesn’t get the job done, and Jey fires back with a huge neck breaker, catching Ford in mid-air with the move.

The Usos then try to work together but Ford pulls down the ropes and they fall outside as Dawkins then leaps over the top rope to wipe them both out. Back inside the ring, he hits a spinning neckbreaker, but that isn’t enough to get the job done. The Street Profits then hit a pounce into a suplex, with the challengers working together perfect as Ford is now the legal man.

Jimmy manages to tag in though after Jey takes down Dawkins, but as he hits the Frog Splash, the challenger is the one who has to kick out to keep this alive. The Usos then connect with a double splash, but Ford breaks this up at the last second! Jimmy then looks for a superkick and it almost hits Jeff Jarrett, but he catches it and then pushes the leg which allows the challengers to take him down, with Ford coming in to hit a Frog Splash, but it’s not enough as Jimmy kicks out!

Ford tries to then dive outside the ring, but The Usos nail a double superkick to stop that, and Dawkins then runs into that as well. Back inside the ring, Dawkins is taken out with the 1D, and they’re able to retain the titles.

Winners (and still Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions): The Usos

– A video package airs for Charlotte Flair

– Riddle then appears from the audience and gets into the ring, and he says he is not medically cleared to compete tonight as he tells the security to shut up. He says he doesn’t take crap from anybody, including Seth Rollins, and he calls him out right now. Despite the fact they have WWE authority figures trying to break them up, the two men start brawling and hit the ring to do battle.

Seth takes advantage though and he lays out Riddle with a Stomp as the officials try to send him to the back.

“SmackDown” Women’s Championship Match – Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Ronda Rousey starts out strong in this one, taking the fight to the champion, and she connects with a great knee strike, but the champion fights back with a Codebreaker as she then tries to set in her finisher but Rousey denies it. She begins working a submission, and while Morgan reverses and sets one in herself, Rousey lifts her up.

Despite being the one in control, Morgan connects with the crucifix driver, almost getting the victory. Rousey then sets in the Armbar, but Morgan is able to get her foot on the ropes to break it up. Once again the challenger sets the move in, and yet again the champion is able to escape it by reaching the bottom rope, and this leads to the medical trainer being brought across to check on her.

Ronda puts on the move yet again, but Morgan turns things around by pinning Rousey while she isn’t noticing, yet at the same time Morgan appears to tap out from the Armbar. Despite the fact that both of the women appeared to lose at the same time, the result is given in Morgan’s favor.

Winner (and still “SmackDown” Women’s Champion): Liv Morgan

– After the match, Ronda Rousey complains to the official, and she takes down Morgan again with the armbar, and as the official tries to break it up, he gets put in the armbar as well.

Kane is then shown in the ring to announce tonight’s attendance.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match – Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar drives a tractor to the ring, and he comes in by jumping down from the front end of the vehicle itself as he stares down the champion. Lesnar launches himself off the tractor to attack Roman, and they get this one going immediately with Brock throwing the Tribal Chief around the ringside area.

Brock then grabs Roman while on top of the steel stairs as he launches his opponent across the ring with a suplex, and he then dumps Roman over the barricade. The two then brawl on the steel that helps hold the LED around the ring up, as Roman is thrown into it and then launches into the cameraman before being thrown back to the ringside area as he connects with another German suplex.

Paul Heyman then comes across and begs Brock after he puts a table together, but that works as Reigns is then able to hit a Samoan Drop that puts Brock through the table. Roman then sets up a table, and he drops Lesnar through that one as well, with the count then beginning once again.

Inside the ring, Reigns hits a couple of Superman Punches, and he follows it with a Spear as the count once again begins. He answers the count and then hits an F5, following it up by dumping Roman out of the ring, and Roman then gets sent through one half of the broken table.

Lesnar gets himself back on the tractor though, bringing down the front end as he then grabs the broken piece of the table to smash into the face of the champion. He then drags Roman and dumps him into the frontloader, lifting him up way above the ring as he then dumps him back down with a thud.

That doesn’t get the job done, so Lesnar takes Roman to suplex city inside the ring, but the Tribal Chief still makes it to his feet, only to be dropped with another F5, and this time he barely makes the count. Lesnar then looks for another F5, but Roman reverses it and locks in the Guillotine submission, but he gets out and then sets in the Kimura Lock, which leads to Roman passing out.

Lesnar then gets behind the tractor again, and he shoves the ring across the floor, and he then puts it underneath and lifts one corner of the ring all the way into the air, which leads to Reigns flying out of the ring! While he gets to his feet, The Usos then appear, which the Beast is able to deal with, launching them both across the ringside area.

Heyman then tells Brock that is enough, he gives Lesnar the titles and tells him to leave Roman alone. But Brock has other ideas, and he F5’s Heyman through the announce table but that allows Reigns to nail a Spear as both men are down!

With both men down, Theory makes his way down to the ring with his Money In The Bank briefcase, he smashes Roman with it, but before he cashes in Brock F5’s him onto the briefcase, and then The Usos take Lesnar down with a double superkick. He gets up once again and then gets destroyed by another Spear, as the count begins once again, but he gets up again!

Roman then grabs the briefcase and starts beating down Lesnar with it repeatedly as he demands the count continues, yet he beats the count again. This time, Roman uses the title, smashing it into the head of Lesnar, with the Beast being taken down once again, and while he gets up, Roman hits him with the other title, and this time he starts covering him with different items such as the announce table and the steel stairs, and this time he cannot get up.

Winner (and still Undisputed WWE Universal Champion): Roman Reigns

