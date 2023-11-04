Logan Paul Is Your New WWE United States Champion, Beats Rey Mysterio At Crown Jewel

Logan Paul has tasted championship glory for the first time in his pro wrestling career, emerging victorious against Rey Mysterio at the Crown Jewel premium live event to capture the WWE United States Title.

In a back-and-forth contest in Riyadh, the 28-year-old would enter the arena through the streets inside a dune car to take on the 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, before mouthing off at Mysterio in the early stages of the bout. Paul would use his size and power advantage throughout, but it was his opponent who was able to earn some near-falls, before "The Maverick" hit some of his patented offense including a Buckshot Lariat and top-rope fallaway slam, paying homage to AEW's Adam Page.

Despite some clunky moments, Paul maintained his composure — including a scary moment where he seemingly saved Mysterio from an awkward landing — before an unnamed member of his entourage came to ringside with brass knuckles. His attempts to help Paul cheat his way to victory were momentarily thwarted by Santos Escobar, but the LWO star would accidentally leave the foreign object on the ring apron as he chased the assailant away, allowing the heel to capitalize and nail Mysterio with the knucks for a three-count.

Paul's title triumph comes in just his fifth traditional singles match inside the squared circle and less than a month removed from his boxing win over Dillon Danis.