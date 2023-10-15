Logan Paul Calls Out A Current WWE Champion After Dillon Danis Fight

After WWE Superstar and social media star Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis in the final round of their exhibition boxing match, Paul announced that he's coming back to WWE because of a championship. Paul is looking to take the United States Title from Rey Mysterio.

"I'm a WWE Superstar so I'm moving back in the WWE. There are some championships that I want to get," said Paul. "I got my eye on something. I got my eye on someone. I'm an American boy and I want that U.S. Title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once brother, and I'm coming for that U.S. Championship. Let's go!"

Mysterio took to the social media site, X, formerly Twitter, to respond to Paul's challenge. Mysterio tweeted, "Did @loganpaul just call me out? I'm not hard to find homie. Every Friday Night on 'SmackDown.'"

The last time the two met in the ring, as Paul mentioned, he defeated Mysterio. The bout, which was Paul's first WWE match, saw him and The Miz defeating the father-and-son duo of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Paul's last WWE match was this past August at SummerSlam, where he defeated Ricochet. Mysterio, on the other hand, has been busy in the ring. The LWO member, along with Santos Escobar and a surprise return of Carlito, defeated Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) at the WWE Fastlane premium live event.

Mysterio has been the U.S. Champion since defeating Austin Theory on the August 11 episode of "SmackDown."