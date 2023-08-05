Logan Paul Defeats Ricochet At WWE SummerSlam, Scores First Win In More Than A Year

Following two memorable run-ins at the Royal Rumble and Money In the Bank, as well as weeks of trash talk between the two, Logan Paul finally got an edge over Ricochet with a win in the opening match at SummerSlam.

Assisted by brass knucks, handed to him by his Impaulsive podcast colleague, Jeff Wittek, Paul was able to get the pin for his first win since last year's SummerSlam, when he defeated The Miz.

As expected, the match featured a series of high spots fans have come to expect these two, beginning with a mid-air collision at the Royal Rumble that garnered nearly two million views on YouTube. Paul sent a message, perhaps, to Ricochet's former tag team partner, Braun Strowman — currently sidelined with a back injury – with a Strowmanesque running powerslam. Soon after, he followed up with a series of iconic Hulk Hogan moves, culminating in a leg drop he has apparently dubbed "Hogan Paul."

Ricochet would battle back, hitting a moonsault after a tribute to The Rock's "People's Elbow" setup, but after a missed 630, the foreign object handed over by Wittek bolstered Paul's right hand knockout punch to make the difference in the match.To add insult to injury, Paul gestured toward ring announcer Samantha Irvin, Ricochet's fiancee, as she announced his name in victory.