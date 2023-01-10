Ricochet And WWE Personality Are Engaged To Be Married

WWE superstar Ricochet and ring announcer Samantha Irvin got engaged to be married Tuesday.

The happy couple announced the news via social media, following which WWE acknowledged the same on its official website. As per photos shared by Irvin, it appears Ricochet popped the question in a public place by getting down on one knee.

Of course the answer is YES! pic.twitter.com/aVspeG2BDU — Samantha Irvin (@SamanthaTheBomb) January 10, 2023

Subsequently, Ricochet explained why popping the question to his girlfriend was one of the easiest decisions of his life.

"She said YES!" Ricochet exclaimed on Instagram. "When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them... you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much ♥️♥️"

The likes of Charlotte Flair, Cash Wheeler, Leila Grey, Karrion Kross, Shotzi, Mustafa Ali, John Morrison, Lance Storm, Zelina Vega, Ivy Nile and several others sent out congratulatory messages to the wrestling couple.

Ricochet and Irvin have not shied away from expressing their love for one another on WWE television in recent weeks, sharing a kiss during The Miracle on 34th Street Fight on "WWE SmackDown" on December 23, 2022. They began dating in November 2021.

Ricochet has enjoyed a resurgence on "SmackDown" in recent months, noting up a series of wins against the likes of Top Dolla, Braun Strowman, Santos Escobar and Mustafa Ali, not to mention nearly pulling off an upset win over Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on December 16. The high-flyer has seen a change of fortune ever since Triple H took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer last summer, as evidenced by his victory in the inaugural "SmackDown" World Cup in early December.