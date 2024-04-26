Retrospective: Looking Back On The First WWE Draft

In March 2001, the longstanding rivalry between World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) came to a dramatic conclusion as WCW sold the majority of its assets to WWF. With this move, WWF also welcomed in several of the talents previously contracted to WCW. Around the same time, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), another prominent wrestling promotion, was headed on a downward financial slope. Ultimately, ECW could not recover, resulting in the company officially shutting its doors in April 2001, and many of its talents moving on to WWF.

Advertisement

In 2002, with the WWF roster now bringing aboard a surplus of stars from WCW and ECW, WWF executives made the decision, for the first time, to implement a brand extension that would theoretically provide talent with fairer opportunities for television time. Accordingly, WWF coordinated its first-ever draft event in an effort to divide and assign talent to one of its two television brands — "WWF Raw" and "WWF SmackDown." While WWF Chairman Vince McMahon seized control of "SmackDown," WWF Hall of Famer Ric Flair assumed authority over "Raw."

The inaugural WWF Draft event took place on the March 25, 2002, episode of "Raw," with McMahon earning the right, via a successful coin toss, to claim the first draft selection. Before the draft officially commenced, though, WWF CEO Linda McMahon noted that there were a few exemptions, including the three performers competing in an Undisputed WWF Championship match later that evening — Triple H, Chris Jericho, and Stephanie McMahon (yes, really). WWF Women's Champion Jazz was also ineligible to be chosen, as her title allowed her to freely float between both "Raw" and "SmackDown." Linda McMahon announced that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was also ineligible due to a contractual clause that made him a free agent.

Advertisement

Due to time constraints, only the first 20 draft picks would be televised on "Raw." The remaining picks were then revealed on WWF's website via a random draft lottery.