Video: WWE Releases Supercut Of Vicious Attacks By The Bloodline

The Bloodline may be in a bit of a transition period, with Roman Reigns off licking his wounds following his WrestleMania 40 loss to Cody Rhodes, and Jimmy Uso out of the group after a violent beat down by Solo Sikoa and new Bloodline member Tama Tonga. Perhaps it's because of the stable being influx that WWE has decided to look back on some of The Bloodline's most violent attacks against their enemies.

On Wednesday, WWE posted a video playlist on "YouTube" of the most "vicious" attacks The Bloodline has been behind. The nearly 24-minute video actually began with the group's most recent attack, which saw Tonga and Sikoa lay out Kevin Owens this past Friday on "SmackDown," forcing a bloodied Owens to be helped to the back by numerous officials.

From there, the video delved back deeper into Bloodline history, starting with an October 2022 attack, where The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Sikoa took out the Brawling Brutes, culminating in Jey Uso smashing Sheamus' arm with a chair. Other beatdowns included Reigns leading the Bloodline in kicking Zayn out of the group at the 2023 Royal Rumble, a May 2022 assault on Randy Orton and former WWE star Matt Riddle, The Usos and Zayn ambushing Elias, and attacks on Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Rhodes.

Interestingly enough, the video didn't feature The Rock's one man beat down on Rhodes from weeks before WrestleMania 40, where Rock left Rhodes bloody out in the Chicago rain to close "Raw." Also omitted from the video was Uso's ejection from the Bloodline by Sikoa and Tonga, an attack that stunned even the "Wiseman" Paul Heyman.