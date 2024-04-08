Cody Rhodes Finishes The Story, Ends Roman Reigns' WWE Title Reign At WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes has officially finished his story and captured the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, ending his multi-year title reign, during the main event of night two of WrestleMania 40. The stipulation of the match was Bloodline Rules, determined by Rhodes and former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins losing in the main event of night one to The Rock and Reigns. The match rules let the likes of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock interfere on behalf of Reigns, but Rollins dressed in SHIELD gear, Jey Uso, John Cena, and even The Undertaker came to Rhodes' aid.

Reigns and Rhodes battled it out from the middle of the ring into the crowd, as anything was legal during the match. Multiple spears, Disaster Kicks, Superman punches, Cody Cutters, and more were hit during the battle. Rhodes was able to get the victory after hitting three Cross Rhodes in a row after Reigns was distracted by former SHIELD teammate Rollins.

Following his victory, Rhodes was joined in the ring by various babyfaces from the back, including Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and more. His wife Brandi Rhodes, his mother and the family of the late Brodie Lee joined Rhodes in the ring as well. Rhodes got on the microphone following the match and thanked Bruce Pritchard, and asked Paul "Triple H" Levesque to join in as well, in celebration of what Rhodes called a new era, and the two shook hands and embraced. Rhodes continued to celebrate with various members of the roster. fellow WWE employees, and members of the crowd to end the show.

