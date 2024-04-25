WWE Reportedly Bringing In Several Hall Of Famers For Draft On SmackDown

In just over 24 hours, WWE will officially begin their two-night 2024 Draft, which presents a valuable opportunity to shake up the field of talents on the company's main roster. In addition to the pools of current talent, a new report has indicated that this event, much like last year, will also feature appearances from WWE Hall of Famers.

According to PWI Elite, several WWE Hall of Famers are expected to be in attendance for night one of the draft, which takes place on tomorrow night's episode of "WWE SmackDown." Some of the names reportedly discussed by WWE include the likes of former WWE Champion JBL, former WWE Women's Champion Alundra Blayze, and former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long. For Long, his last WWE appearance occurred at the 2023 WWE Draft. JBL and Blayze, on the other hand, boasted more recent appearances, having served as a guest commentator on the December Tribute to the Troops episode on "SmackDown" and issued an introductory speech at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, respectively.

While the extent of these upcoming Hall of Famer appearances has yet to be confirmed, it is worth noting that last year's draft saw a number of legendary figures announce WWE's various draft selections. Names included in last year's draft festivities were WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Queen Sharmell, Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly, Rob Van Dam, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, as well as the aforementioned Long and JBL.

WWE will commence night one of the 2024 Draft with four rounds of talent selections on "SmackDown." Selections will then continue on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" with six additional rounds.