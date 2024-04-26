Bully Ray Explains What WWE Star Trick Williams Needs To Do As NXT Champion

Trick Williams has climbed to the top of the "WWE NXT" mountain, capturing the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov, before the start of the WWE Draft.

Bully Ray discussed Williams' victory and his massive fan support, along with what the rising star needs to do next, on an episode of "Busted Open Radio." The WWE Hall of Famer said that as long as the fans are chanting "Whoop that trick," he thinks Williams will always be fine in their eyes. He feels they need to focus energy elsewhere and get over with the higher-ups in the company.

"They have to see enough of him to where they go, 'Alright. We put the NXT Championship on him,'" he said. "We handed him the ball. He has done very well with it. His matches have gotten better. His promos have gotten better. The fans chant for him even louder if that's possible. Okay, we have something strong for him on the main roster. Let's bring him up now and plug him in and see how he'll do.' Because the objective in WWE is not just to stay great in 'NXT.' It's to constantly move up the ladder of success, make more money, higher up on the card, and become a worldwide draw for the company."

Williams signed with WWE at the beginning of 2021 and was paired with Carmelo Hayes to kick off the "NXT" 2.0 era, and broke out on his own in 2023 when he won the North American Championship from Dominik Mysterio. He captured the NXT Championship on his fourth attempt at Dragunov at the brand's Spring Breakin' special.

The latter is rumored to be headed to the main roster full-time after debuting on "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania. Williams has also been featured on the main roster in the past but will likely be spending more time in "NXT" after his championship win.

