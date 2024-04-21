Backstage Update On WWE NXT Star Trick Williams Being Called Up To The Main Roster

WWE has been all about finishing stories lately, and one of the most dramatic tales in "NXT" history concluded when Trick Williams defeated Carmelo Hayes in a Steel Cage match on the April 16 edition of the show. The former friends had been feuding for months, and with Williams picking up the win in their final match, many have questioned where his future in WWE lies ahead of the upcoming draft, especially given the reports that "NXT" will be getting a renewed focus in this year's draft.

According to Fightful Select, WWE officials are high on Williams, but despite some discussions about bringing him to either "Raw" or "Smackdown," that no longer seems to be the case. The reason for this decision is that Williams is set to be the focal point of "NXT" going forward, with a potential feud against DIJAK lined up for the summer. However, that feud will entirely depend on whether DIJAK signs a new deal with the company as his current contract is set to expire.

Williams is set to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the "NXT" Championship on the first of two "Spring Breakin'" editions of "NXT," with the added stipulation being that Williams will be forced to leave the brand should he lose the match. However, there are also reports of Dragunov being moved to either "Raw" or "Smackdown" in the 2024 draft, so he might not retain his title against Williams.

Williams has already featured on the main roster in the recent past. However, the "NXT" sources that spoke to Fightful believe that spending some time as the face of WWE's third brand will be a good opportunity for Williams to develop even further.