WWE NXT Live Coverage 4/16 - Steel Cage Match, Authors Of Pain Vs. Edris Enofe And Malik Blade & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on April 16, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Former best friends Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will be squaring off with one another in a Steel Cage match. Williams previously defeated Hayes in singles action at "NXT" Stand & Deliver earlier this month, which led to Hayes informing Williams of tonight's match after he attacked both Williams and "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov during last week's edition of "NXT".

Advertisement

The Authors of Pain made their shocking return to "NXT" last week when they blindsided newly crowned "NXT" Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom after they dethroned Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. Following such, they will be returning to tag team competition tonight as they collide with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

Tatum Paxley will be colliding with Chase U's Thea Hail. Paxley betrayed Lyra Valkyria last week when she blindsided her with an attack while the former was in the midst of a verbal confrontation with "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Elsewhere in the women's division, Sol Ruca will be taking on Lola Vice after the two found themselves entangled in a backstage verbal exchange with one another last week.

Advertisement

Ridge Holland will be going head-to-head with Joaquin Wilde. The two competitors came face-to-face last week when Holland injured Wilde's teammate Cruz Del Toro as he stormed out of the Performance Center following exchanges with the LWO members and Joe Gacy. Additionally, Meta-Four's Noam Dar will be going one-on-one with Dijak, and Tony D'Angelo alongside the rest of The Family also have something on their minds to share.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Meta-Four make their way down to the ring. Dijak follows.