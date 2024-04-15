Backstage Report On The 2024 WWE Draft

The dust around WWE WrestleMania 40 has finally settled, and the company is now set to turn its attention to freshening up the roster with the annual WWE Draft. Beginning on April 26 on "WWE Smackdown" and concluding on April 29 on "WWE Raw," it seems as if all three of WWE's brands will be getting some shake-up in this year's draft, with a reported renewed focus on "WWE NXT" in particular.

Sources close to "NXT's" creative process told Fightful Select that there is a push to make it more of a third main roster brand, similar to how things were before the COVID-19 pandemic when "NXT" was also included in the brand warfare storyline at Survivor Series 2019. This means that there is a strong chance that main roster talent can be drafted to "NXT" in the upcoming draft, with Fightful reporting that appearances from Ivar and The Final Testament are examples of how stars from "Raw" and "Smackdown" are likely to make Tuesday nights their new home.

"NXT" names that have been thrown around as those who will be leaving the brand include Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes, who are reportedly seen as locks for a main roster call-up. Roxanne Perez, Baron Corbin, and Tony D'Angleo's Family have also been discussed as potential draftees. However, Shawn Michaels has apparently told several talents he doesn't know who will be called up. "NXT" will reportedly have a draft-heavy focus on the upcoming "Spring Breakin'" episodes of the show on April 23 and 30, with the roster being more or less finalized by Battleground, which takes place on June 9.

