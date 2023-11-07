WWE Announces New Broadcast Home For NXT Brand

With the announcement last month that "WWE SmackDown" would be leaving Fox and heading back to the USA Network in 2024, questions then emerged regarding the futures for "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT" on USA respectively. At least with "NXT," it appears their future will lie elsewhere, in a move that will also affect another wrestling promotion.

PWInsider reports that WWE and the CW Network are in deep negotiations regarding "NXT" airing on the CW starting in September 2024. The negotiations are far enough along that an announcement could happen at any time, with the deal expected to be at least five years and contain "the biggest increase for WWE NXT media rights ever." Should a deal be reached, the move would see "NXT" move from basic cable to broadcast TV.

This will not be the first time WWE content has aired on The CW, after "SmackDown" aired on the station from 2006 to 2008. "SmackDown" had also aired on The CW's predecessor, UPN, from 1999 to 2006, when The CW is formed. The news comes on the heels of speculation that The CW was entering a relationship with rival promotion NWA, with both a wrestling and reality show set to air. It's unclear what effect the WWE/CW deal will have on any potential NWA projects, or if a recent NWA angle said to give The CW pause helped contribute to this deal.