NWA TV Deal With The CW Reportedly In Flux Following Drug-Related PPV Spot Going Viral

It was announced in October, that the National Wrestling Alliance reportedly signed a TV deal with the CW. This was after NWA President Billy Corgan indicated on "Busted Open Radio," that the NWA signed a TV deal with a Top 20 network. The deal would see the CW air "NWA Powerrr" and a reality television series. It now appears though, that their TV deal might be in jeopardy. According to an exclusive report from Haus of Wrestling, executives within the company were upset over what happened during last week's Samhain pay-per-view.

During the show, there was a controversial segment that involved longtime manager, Father James Mitchell, "snorting cocaine." Mitchell was the host of the Halloween-themed show. Per the report, the segment was the idea of Corgan. After it happened, The CW on social media received comments from furious fans.

While there hasn't been any official statement about the backlash that the NWA received, the promotion did react to the show in general, tagging Mitchell in the process.

They wrote a few days after the pay-per-view on X, "Getting a lot of cool messages from people at #NWASamhain! We're glad everyone had such a blast. Everybody's excited and DEFINITELY wants to do it again ... especially @MinisterReal [Father James Mitchell]."

Kyle Davis, who was one of the NWA Color Commentators during the segment, retweeted the video on X, with the caption, "We got a little out of control this weekend at #NWASamhain ... And this is very much what the @nwa brand was in the '80s FYI."

Haus of Wrestling was also reportedly told that now, there is a "90% chance" that both the reality TV series — which was said in the report to have been "fully paid for by Corgan" — and "Powerrr" is going to be available on The CW app instead of on television.