Dominik Mysterio Loses WWE NXT North American Title To Trick Williams At No Mercy

There's a new North American Champion in "WWE NXT," and his name is Trick Williams.

After winning a fatal four-way this past Tuesday night, Williams would square off against Dominik Mysterio with Dragon Lee installed as the special guest referee and attempting to call the bout down the middle, despite his lingering issues with the now-former champion. The two competitors entered the ring to vastly different reactions from the crowd in Bakersfield, with the increasing popularity of Williams on full display and the audience's hatred for Mysterio only growing from week-to-week.

Mysterio jump-started the match with a dropkick and got plenty of heat on his opponent, with chants of "We Want Mami" ringing out through the arena in reference to the absent Rhea Ripley, while the fans also got behind the challenger with some audible "Whoop That Trick" sing-a-long. Williams would hit a nice neckbreaker to create some brief breathing room, but Mysterio would quickly regain control with a 619 before the official was taken out inadvertently by Mysterio.

A new referee would make his way down to the ring and Williams would earn a couple of near-falls, before a second ref bump would see Mysterio bring his championship into the equation. However, a raised knee strike from Williams would see the babyface overcome the odds and win his first title in WWE, with Dragon Lee returning to the fold to count to three and crown a new champ, ending Mysterio's reign.