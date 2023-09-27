Trick Williams Taking On Dominik Mysterio For NXT North American Title At WWE No Mercy

Trick Williams pulled double duty during Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT." Luckily for him, his efforts paid off.

After defeating Joe Gacy earlier in the show, Williams approached WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, insisting that he elevate the "NXT" North American Championship number one contender match to a fatal four-way match, with Williams as the fourth entrant. Upon Michaels' approval, Williams joined Axiom, Tyler Bate, and Dragon Lee in the battle to become Dominik Mysterio's challenger at "NXT" No Mercy.

The closing moments of the match saw Lee hit Axiom with a Destino. Before Lee could get the three count though, Williams rushed in to break up the pinfall. In response, Lee headbutted Williams, causing Willams to crash into Bate, who was standing on the apron behind him. Upon impact, Williams bounced off the ring ropes, landing on top of Axiom in the prime position for a three-count pinfall. With this win, Williams officially secured himself a shot at the "NXT" North American Championship in what will be a first-time matchup against Dominik Mysterio.

To raise the stakes, WWE later announced Dragon Lee as the special guest referee. Mysterio successfully defended his title against Lee on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." Now, Lee has the power to possibly change the trajectory of the "NXT' North American Championship.