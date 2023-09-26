WWE NXT Live Coverage 9/26- Global Heritage Invitational, Dijak Vs. Thorpe, Contract Signing, More

The WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament is set to come to a conclusion tonight, as A Block winner Butch will face off against B Block winner Joe Coffey to determine who will face WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Holder Noam Dar at NXT No Mercy on September 30 in Bakersfield, CA. Also set for the show will be a strap match between Dijak and Eddy Thorpe.

Speaking of No Mercy, Ilja Dragunov and WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will sign the contract for their title match at the Premium Live Event.

Before the show, Shawn Michaels tweeted that there will be a Triple Threat NXT North American Championship Number One Contender Match between Axiom, Tyler Bate and Dragon Lee.

TONIGHT on #WWENXT Triple Threat Number One Contender Match Axiom vs. Tyler Bate vs. Dragon Lee with the winner to face Dominik Mysterio this Saturday for the North American Championship at #NXTNoMercy! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) September 26, 2023

"WWE NXT" is set to air at 8 pm Eastern on the USA Network.

