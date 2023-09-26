WWE NXT Preview 9/26: Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Dragunov NXT Title Match Contract Signing

Tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" will see Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov sign the contract for their "NXT" Championship rematch at No Mercy this weekend. Hayes successfully defended the "NXT" title against Dragunov at "NXT" The Great American Bash in July. That night, Hayes took advantage after Dragunov unintentionally wiped out Trick Williams at ringside.

Last Tuesday night, Hayes' bout against current "NXT" North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio ended in a no-contest after Dragunov attacked Mysterio; "Dirty" Dom had slapped Dragunov moments before outside the ring. Dragunov then took out Hayes after Mysterio pushed the champion in his way.

In addition to that, Butch and Joe Coffey will collide in the "NXT" Global Heritage Invitational Final. The winner of that match will go on to challenge Noam Dar for the "NXT" Heritage Cup at No Mercy on Saturday night. Also, current rivals Gigi Dolin and Blair Davenport will face each other in singles action, while Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton will speak ahead of their Extreme Rules match for the "NXT" Women's Championship at No Mercy.

Eddy Thorpe and Dijak are also set to battle it out in a strap match this evening. Thorpe and Dijak have been feuding in recent weeks, with the former RETRIBUTION member picking up two victories against the former Karl Fredricks in August. Elsewhere, Baron Corbin takes on Josh Briggs ahead of his clash with Bron Breakker at No Mercy, Williams goes up against Joe Gacy, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger team up to face Lucien Price and Bronco Nima, and Thea Hail shows off her new look in a match against Dani Palmer.