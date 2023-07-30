Carmelo Hayes Doesn't Miss At Great American Bash, Retains WWE NXT Championship

During Sunday's "NXT" Great American Bash event, Carmelo Hayes retained the "NXT" Championship against IIja Dragunov in what could be described as an intense and brutal match. Hayes got the win over Dragunov after hitting his finishing move, Nothing But Net, though before that, there were a few times when Dragunov was close to getting a three-count over the champion.

Hayes has been the "WWE NXT" Champion since defeating Bron Breakker at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 1. He has defended the title against Grayson Waller, Noam Dar, and recently, Baron Corbin on the June 27 "NXT" special, Gold Rush. Dragunov earned Sunday's title shot after he defeated Breakker on the July 11 edition of "NXT." Dragunov has yet to capture the "NXT" Championship, though he is a former "NXT UK" Champion.

Other title matches that took place Sunday night at the H-E-B Center included Dominik Mysterio retaining the "NXT" North American Championship against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali and "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton retaining her title against Thea Hail. Also, new "NXT" Tag Team champions were crowned at the start of the show — Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeated Gallus to become the new champions. Full results of the event are available here.