WWE NXT Great American Bash Live Coverage 7/30: Hayes Vs. Dragunov, Steveson's Debut

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE NXT Great American Bash Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Our live coverage starts at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET beginning with the Kickoff match.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

NXT Championship : Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov NXT Women's Championship – Submission Match : Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail

: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail NXT North American Championship : Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali NXT Tag Team Championship : Gallus (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

: Gallus (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo Weapons Wild Match : Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

: Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport Gable Steveson's WWE in-ring debut vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Match: Meta-Four's Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz

