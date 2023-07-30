Dominik Mysterio Retains WWE NXT North American Title At Great American Bash

During tonight's "NXT" Great American Bash, Dominik Mysterio retained the "NXT" North American Championship by defeating Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat match. Mysterio hit a frog splash and pinned Lee for the win.

Of course, Mysterio had Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley by his side. She was involved in the match several times, including sending Lee through a table, giving Mysterio her title to use as a weapon, and making sure that Ali didn't get the three-count on Lee after he hit the 450, she pulled him out of the ring. In the end, Ripley pulling Ali out of the ring gave Mysterio time to hit the frog splash and get the win.

The Judgment Day member has held the title since the July 18 edition of "NXT," after he defeated Lee. Since winning the title, he has defended it on both "Raw" and "SmackDown" — July 24 on "Raw" against Sami Zayn and Butch on the July 21 episode of "SmackDown."The WWE "NXT" Premium Live Event occurred at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.