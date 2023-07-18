WWE NXT Live Coverage 7/18 - North American Title Match, Gigi Dolin Vs. Kiana James

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 18, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

One week after his Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in a huge tag team match, Dominik Mysterio looks to capture some gold of his own as he takes on Wes Lee for the North American Championship. Dominik confronted Lee backstage last week and demanded that (in his own words) "the open challenge guy" give him a title match.

Los Lotharios will be returning to in-ring action as they go head-to-head with "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee. Although Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo both last competed in a Number One Contenders Battle Royal for the Intercontinental Championship on the May 15 episode of "WWE Raw", their last match as a team came on the January 20 edition of "WWE SmackDown" when they fell short to Hit Row in a First Round Match for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Tony D'Angelo found himself in jail several weeks ago after he was ratted out by a mole, but was freed last week when Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeated Joe Coffey. Tonight, "The Don of NXT" will appear before the very eyes of the "NXT" Universe ahead of his and "Stacks" shot at Mark Coffey and Wolfgang's "NXT" Tag Team Championship.

Thea Hail will be competing in her first televised match since coming up short against "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in a title match at Week Two of the "NXT" Gold Rush special as she takes on Elektra Lopez. Elsewhere in the women's division, Gigi Dolin is set to square off with Kiana James in a rematch from Week Two of Gold Rush. The pair have no shortage of animosity between them over the past several weeks, with Dolin ultimately defeating James during their first bout.

Additionally, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima will be making their in-ring "NXT" debuts tonight as they collide with former rivals Axiom and SCRYPTS.