Ilja Dragunov Defeats Bron Breakker, Gets NXT Title Match At Great American Bash

Ilja Dragunov has a habit of taking down dominant wrestlers that are considerably larger than him. His latest victim? Bron Breakker.

On tonight's "WWE NXT," Dragunov scored a clean victory over the formerly-dominant champion Bron Breakker. Dargunov's win over the former NXT Champion earns him a shot at current WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at the upcoming NXT Great American Bash on July 30 at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, TX.

The win continues Breakker's downward slide, as the former champion recently lost to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in an embarrassing loss after calling out the main roster champion.

Dragunov has been menacing the current NXT Champion, even as far back as during Hayes's feud with Free Agent Baron Corbin, who recently challenged for the title unsuccessfully at "NXT Gold Rush."

Also set for NXT Great American Bash is a match that will see WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defend against Mustafa Ali.