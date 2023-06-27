WWE NXT Gold Rush Week Two Live Coverage 6/27 - Three Title Matches, Nathan Frazer Defends Heritage Cup

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" Gold Rush: Week Two on June 27, 2023, coming to you live from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Despite coming up short against Finn Balor in his "WWE Raw" debut yesterday, Carmelo Hayes looks to emerge victorious tonight as he puts the "NXT" Championship on the line against Baron Corbin. Corbin made his intentions of capturing gold known after returning to "NXT" at the beginning of the month, and later defeated Ilja Dragunov to become the number one contender.

Two more title matches are set for tonight, as Tiffany Stratton defends the "NXT" Women's Championship against Thea Hail. Hail secured her spot in the match after winning a Number One Contenders Battle Royal a few weeks ago. Tensions between the two competitors have only escalated since, culminating last week after Hail put her training with Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak to use and cinched in a Kimura Lock on Stratton.

The "NXT" Tag Team Championship will also be up for grabs, as Gallus squares off with Edris Enofé and Malik Blade. The latter team defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match last week during Week One of Gold Rush.

The "NXT" Heritage Cup will also be on the line, as Nathan Frazer defends for the first time against Dragon Lee. Frazer dethroned Noam Dar after beating his replacement, Oro Mensah, during the June 13 edition of "NXT". Taking the advice of his mentor Seth "Freakin" Rollins last week to reward those who have helped along the way, Frazer offered the first shot to his ally over the past few weeks.

Additionally, Gigi Dolin is set to go one-on-one with Kiana James as the two look to resolve their issues.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as we see Baron Corbin, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams pull up to the arena.

Back at ringside, Thea Hail and Duke Hudson head down. Tiffany Stratton follows.