Wes Lee Vs. Mustafa Ali Made Official For The Great American Bash

The steady rise of Wes Lee continues on "WWE NXT."

WWE announced that this Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT" will feature a WWE NXT North American Title Match between Mustafa Ali and the defending champion Lee. Lee has held the title for a record-breaking 260 days, holding it since last year's "Halloween Havoc" event when he won the then-vacant title in a five-man ladder match.

Lee has been a busy champion, last defending his title at "NXT Gold Rush" on June 20th, defeating former-NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Ali also defeated Bate on last week's episode of "NXT" to earn a shot at the North American Title. His dominance of the North American title division is special for the young champion, as he said last year that he felt "blessed" to be part of WWE's growing representation for Black wrestlers and wrestling fans.

"At first it didn't seem like that was a possibility," Lee said. "There have been numerous people that have knocked down a lot of doors to make it a lot easier for younger generations for people of color to really be successful with this, and I am 100% a product of that, and I hope that I can put that further along.

Mustafa Ali is one of the free agents that went undrafted in the 2023 WWE Draft, and much like Baron Corbin, Ali has come to "WWE NXT" to test the meddle of the developmental brand's championship talent. Corbin came up short against WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on a recent edition of "WWE NXT." Main roster champion Seth Rollins also appeared on "NXT" recently, defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker.