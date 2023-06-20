WWE NXT Gold Rush Week One Live Coverage 6/20 - Two Title Matches, Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT: Gold Rush" Week One on June 20, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Before he puts the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor at the Money In The Bank Premium Live Event on July 1, Seth "Freakin" Rollins will defend against former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker. Breaker threw out the challenge to Rollins a couple of weeks ago, and Rollins accepted last week as his quest to be a fighting champion continues.

Another title will be on the line tonight, as Wes Lee defends his North American Championship against Tyler Bate with Mustafa Ali serving as the special guest referee. The two men have found allies in one another over the past few weeks as a result of their ongoing issues with Schism.

The new number one contenders for Gallus' "NXT" Tag Team Championship will be determined, as Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen collide with Edris Enofé and Malik Blade, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Briggs and Jensen have bounced back from a rough patch in their alliance in recent time while the members of the latter two teams have met their teammate in one-on-one competition over the past few weeks in an effort to strengthen their bond.

Before Carmelo Hayes defends the "NXT" Championship against Baron Corbin during Week Two of Gold Rush, the duo will meet toe-to-toe in the ring tonight. Corbin has made his intentions of capturing gold crystal clear over the past few weeks after blindsiding Hayes, and Hayes hasn't taken too kindly to his actions.

Thea Hail is set to face Tiffany Stratton for the "NXT" Women's Championship next week, but before she does, Duke Hudson will be hosting a pep rally for her with some help from the other students of Chase U. Hail secured her spot in the match after winning a Number One Contenders Battle Royal a couple of weeks ago.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Cora Jade will be going head-to-head with Dana Brooke. Jade has been looking to get her hands on Brooke for eliminating her from the aforementioned Battle Royal. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will also be joining forces to take on Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leonn after encountering one another during the Heritage Cup match between Nathan Frazer and Oro Mensah last week.