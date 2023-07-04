WWE NXT Live Coverage 7/4 - NXT Underground Match, Blair Davenport Vs. Roxanne Perez

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on July 4, 2023, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

A high stakes tag team match is set for tonight, as The Creed Brothers go head-to-head with The Dyad, with the defeated pair being forced to exit "NXT". Julius and Brutus have been frustrated with the antics of Schism, and have been looking for another chance to get their hands on Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler since coming up short against them in mixed tag team action on June 6. Joe Gacy accepted The Creed Brothers' challenge last week on behalf of The Dyad, much to their displeasure.

Eddy Thorpe has collided with Damon Kemp in the ring on a couple of occasions, and tonight will mark the third time they do so but this time it will be in an "NXT" Underground match. Not only has Thorpe has bested Kemp during their previous two encounters on May 9 and June 6, but he has been training with Kemp's brother Gable Steveson in preparation.

Roxanne Perez has been seeking retribution on Blair Davenport in light of the latter's brutal attacks on several members of the women's division, including Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons and Sol Ruca. She has her chance to do just that as the pair square off with one another.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Lyra Valkyria will be going one-on-one with Jacy Jayne. The two have come face-to-face with one another backstage in a series of verbal exchanges over the past few weeks, culminating last week when Valkyria took a cheap shot at Jayne to the delight of Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

An irate Bron Breakker was seen emerging from Shawn Michaels' office at the tail end of last week's edition of "NXT" telling him to figure things out, leaving many to wonder what he was referring to. Breakker promised to provide some answers, and tonight, he will do just that.

Tyler Bate will go one-on-one with Mustafa Ali as the pair continue vying for a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship. Additionally, Andre Chase is slated to appear on tonight's broadcast.