WWE NXT Live Coverage 7/11 - Number One Contenders Match, Judgment Day Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on July 11, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

The next challenger for Carmelo Hayes' "NXT” Championship will be determined tonight, as Bron Breakker squares off with Ilja Dragunov in a Number One Contenders Match. Both men expressed their hankering for capturing gold during last week's edition of "NXT", leading to a physical brawl between them.

Speaking of Hayes, himself and ally Trick Williams dared Judgment Day to show their faces in "NXT" and their call was answered by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Money In The Bank briefcase holder Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Although there was recent animosity between Balor and Priest, the pair seemingly put their issues to bed on last night's episode of "Raw" at the behest of Ripley.

Tony D'Angelo's future hangs in the balance tonight as his ally, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo battles with Gallus' Joe Coffey. Not only will Stacks and D'Angelo earn themselves a shot at Mark Coffey and Wolfgang's "NXT" Tag Team Championship in the event that Stacks wins, but D'Angelo will be freed from prison.

Thea Hail faced Tiffany Stratton for the "NXT" Women's Championship during Week Two of "NXT" Gold Rush, but ultimately came up short due to the actions of Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey. Andre Chase made his return post-match to provide a hand to Duke Hudson after the duo attacked him, and has made it well known that he wants to get his hands on the two men. He has the chance to do just that tonight as the four men collide in tag team action.

Additionally, Stratton herself is set for singles competition tonight as she takes on Ivy Nile in a non-title match. Elsewhere in the women's division, Cora Jade will be going one-on-one with Kelani Jordan after the pair found themselves entangled in a heated confrontation last week following Jordan's victory over Tatum Paxley. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima will also be making their first in-ring appearance on "NXT" programming.