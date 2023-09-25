WWE Raw Live Coverage 9/25 - Undisputed Tag Team Title Match, North American Title Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 25, 2023, coming to you live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California!

The Undisputed Tag Team Championship will be on the line, as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have the opportunity to recapture the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from titleholders Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Owens and Zayn lost the title to the Judgment Day members at WWE Payback earlier this month in a Steel City Street Fight.

For the first time since successfully retaining against Sami Zayn on July 24, Dominik Mysterio will be defending his "NXT" North American Championship on "Raw" against Dragon Lee. Dominik has only defended his title on a main roster show on one other occasion, defeating Butch on the July 21 episode of "SmackDown".

Speaking of Dominik, Cody Rhodes has something on his mind to share after picking up a win against him on last week's edition of "Raw". Later on that night, Rhodes tried to get the aforementioned Owens on board with the idea of Jey Uso being a member of the "Raw" roster, and saved the former Bloodline member after he was attacked by Judgment Day following his match with Drew McIntyre. Speaking of McIntyre, The Miz will be hosting him as his special guest on "MizTV" as the talk show makes its return.

Tensions between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth "Freakin" Rollins have been boiling for several weeks now in light of their World Heavyweight Championship match at Payback. Things culminated last week when a frustrated Rollins challenged Nakamura to a rematch and tonight, Nakamura will be providing Rollins with an answer as to whether or not he will accept.

Additionally, Bronson Reed will be going one-on-one with Otis after picking up a win over Chad Gable last week.