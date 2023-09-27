WWE's Rhea Ripley Has A Message For Dragon Lee After NXT Attack On Dominik Mysterio

As Dominik Mysterio has continued to rack up days in his reign as "NXT" North American Champion, he's found himself embroiled in a rivalry with Dragon Lee. And although Mysterio has now defeated Lee on two separate occasions, the issues between them appear no closer to being over following an altercation last night. And now Lee may have incurred the wrath of Rhea Ripley for his part in it. Via X (formerly known as Twitter), Ripley ripped into Lee for attacking Mysterio, further insinuating that Lee would now be a target of hers for his actions.

You hurt my Latino Heat, my Dirty @DomMysterio35... I ain't done with you either @dragonlee95... https://t.co/cYvgnxMkcp — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 27, 2023

Lee may get a temporary reprieve for now, as Ripley hasn't been on WWE programming for several weeks after being attacked by a returning Nia Jax. She was recently spotted in her home country of Australia, healthy enough to attend an AFL game with her fiancee — AEW star Buddy Matthews. So she may be back to take care of business with Dragon Lee in no time, although Jax may be a higher priority on her to-do list.

That leaves Mysterio vulnerable this Saturday at No Mercy. When he defends the North American Championship against Trick Williams, it'll be Dragon Lee serving as the special guest referee for the contest. Williams earned the title shot last night, knocking off Lee, Tyler Bate, and Axiom in a Fatal Four-way Match to become the No. 1 contender heading into this weekend.