Dominik Mysterio Retains NXT North American Title Against Dragon Lee On WWE Raw

Save for the currently-sidelined Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's Championship, The Judgment Day had all of its gold on the line on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw." Despite an impressive effort from the challenger, NXT's Dragon Lee, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio ultimately retained his NXT North American Championship to get things started on the right foot for the predominant faction on Monday nights.

Suspicions may have been raised throughout the WWE Universe when Cody Rhodes opened tonight's episode by wondering aloud what The Judgment Day might do when "Mami" returns to find that they'd all lost their gold in her absence. But Mysterio made sure that he wouldn't be any part of that in delivering the victory over an upstart adversary in Lee.

Things looked promising for the challenger when he avoided a 619 attempt and landed a solid knee to Mysterio's head. After a lengthy exchange of offense back and forth, Mysterio secured the win following a Frog Splash from the top rope.

It remains to be seen what, if any, involvement Mysterio will have now at NXT's No Mercy this coming Saturday. He had been set to defend his title against Mustafa Ali but the latter was part of last week's releases and no update has been given to this point. A rematch with Lee could be in order, or perhaps another NXT superstar will step up between now and then. If there is to be a replacement defense for Mysterio, it would likely be announced on tomorrow night's episode of "WWE NXT."