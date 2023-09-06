NA Title Challenger For Dominik Mysterio Set For WWE NXT No Mercy

Dominik Mysterio's next opponent for his "NXT" North American Championship has been set and the title match will be taking place at the next WWE "NXT" Premium Live Event, No Mercy.

During this past Wednesday's episode of "WWE NXT," Mustafa Ali defeated Dragon Lee in a number one contender's match. Mysterio was also the special referee and it was no secret that he didn't want Lee to get the match. As seen in the below video, Mysterio quickly counted for Ali to win with a roll-up, though, after the match, Ali attacked "Dirty Dom."

Mysterio has been the "NXT" North American Champion since defeating Wes Lee on the July 18 episode of "NXT." His last title defense was against Lee on the August 8 episode of "NXT." No Mercy is set for September 30, 2023, and will be taking place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.