Dominik Mysterio Wins North American Title With Help From The Judgment Day On WWE NXT

Dominik Mysterio won his first WWE singles title during this week's episode of "WWE NXT." Mysterio defeated Wes Lee for the "NXT" North American Championship.

The "Raw" Superstar got the pin with the help of his Judgment Day cohorts — Finn Balor distracted the referee, while Damian Priest tried to hit Lee with his own title, but Lee dodged it, and it was Rhea Ripley who ended up nailing Lee with the Women's World Championship. Mysterio got the win, and they all celebrate with the new "NXT" North American Champion.

Before losing the title tonight, Lee had held it since October 22, 2022, at Halloween Havoc, when he defeated Carmelo Hayes, Nathan Frazer, Oro Mensah, and Von Wagner in a Five-Way Ladder match for the then-vacant title. Mysterio on the other hand before tonight's win, the only gold he has held is the WWE "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship back in the summer of 2021 with his father — WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.