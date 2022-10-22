WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Live Coverage (10/22): Bron Breakker Vs. Ilja Dragunov Vs. JD McDonagh For The NXT Title

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE "NXT" Halloween Havoc 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

WWE "NXT" presents Halloween Havoc 2022 from Orlando, FL. Three championship matches will take place, including a match for "NXT" Championship as Bron Breakker defends the gold in a triple threat match against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. Elsewhere, Mandy Rose will put the "NXT" Women's Championship on the line against Alba Fyre and a new "NXT" North American Champion will be crowned in a five-way ladder match. In addition to those championship bouts, a new chapter will be written in Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez's feud when the pair collide in a Weapons Wild match.

Announced card

* Bron Breakker (c) vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov in a triple threat match for the "NXT" Championship

* Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre for the "NXT" Women's Championship

* Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild match

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match for the vacant "NXT" North American Championship

* Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an Ambulance match (if Julius loses the match, Brutus Creed will have to leave "NXT")

* Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller in a match TBD by Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal

Our live coverage will begin at 8pm ET.