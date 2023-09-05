WWE NXT Live Coverage 9/5 - NXT Women's Championship On The Line, No Disqualification Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on September 5, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Kiana James looks to end Tiffany Stratton's 101 day as "NXT" Women's Champion as the two collide in a title match. James ensured her spot in tonight's bout after defeating Blair Davenport, Roxanne Perez, and Gigi Dolin in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders match during last week's episode of "NXT".

Ilja Dragunov will be returning to in-ring competition for the first time since defeating Trick Williams at "NXT" Heatwave as he takes on Oro Mensah. Dragunov got into a verbal exchange with Mensah and his Meta-Four teammates last week, and although Noam Dar was initially the one who threw out the challenge for a match to Dragunov, Mensah stepped up to take his place.

Tensions between former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner have been building for a number of weeks, with the two exchanging words and getting into multiple physical altercations with one another. Tonight, they look to put an end to their issues as they meet in a No Disqualification match.

Butch will be squaring off with Axiom in a Group A match for the NXT Global Heritage Invitational. The Brawling Brutes' member beat Charlie Dempsey in a Group A match last week via pinfall to earn himself two points, pulling ahead of Axiom, Dempsey, and Tyler Bate. On the opposite side of the bracket, Duke Hudson and Joe Coffey have both earned two points in Group B, having defeated Akira Tozawa and Nathan Frazer respectively.

Additionally, Dragon Lee will be facing Mustafa Ali for the first time ever, with Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio acting as the guest referee. Lee and Ali have grievances with Dominik, having both come up short to him in North American Championship matches over the past couple of months.