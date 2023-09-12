Nia Jax Returns To WWE, Attacks Rhea Ripley & Raquel Rodriguez On Raw

Nia Jax is shockingly, suddenly back in WWE.

The former "Raw" Women's Champion stormed back onto the brand at the end of Monday night's episode. She appeared at ringside during Rhea Ripley's defense of the WWE Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Jax's involvement quickly led to Rodriguez's defeat, but in the aftermath of the match, Jax made it clear that she was not there to support the champion. Jax turned her attention to Ripley and laid her out with a headbutt, a leg drop on the ring apron, and a Banzai Drop.

This is the first time we've seen Jax on WWE programming since her one-off appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match back in January. That marked her return to WWE after she was released by the company in November 2021. Jax did not wrestle a match for any other company during her time away from WWE, though she was promoted for an event last year in England that was eventually canceled.

Jax first signed with WWE in 2015 and was drafted to the main roster the following year. In addition to winning the "Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34, Jax is also a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.