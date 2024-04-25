AEW's Jon Moxley Describes What It Meant For Him To Win IWGP Championship

Jon Moxley is currently enjoying his new role as the top guy in NJPW following his victory over Tetsuya Naito at Windy City Riot, where he became the first American to hold the current incarnation of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and the first American to win NJPW's top prize since AJ Styles in 2015. Having already been WWE and AEW World Champion in the past, holding the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship holds a special significance for Moxley, as he told Sports Illustrated what the moment of winning felt like.

"Those moments in the ring are like a drug," Moxley said. "It was a great atmosphere, it was a crazy moment. I was all f****d up with blood in my eyes. There was absolutely nothing that was going to stop me. Not giving up in the face of adversity, the will to not be denied. All the long-ass plane rides, all the injuries, all of that went away at that moment"

Moxley knows that being IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is a once in a lifetime opportunity for him, particularly after all of the success he has had in WWE and AEW, so he is going to make the most of every moment he holds onto NJPW's top title. "I'm still here. So much of decision-making in pro wrestling is out of your control, but I have this one shot. I may never get another one. Plus, I'm a father now. At first, it didn't seem so realistic. It wasn't even a goal. I just embraced every moment in Japan. I love being there, training there, and wrestling there. All I'm focused on there is wrestling. That's it. So it's a state of mind that allows me to grow as a pro wrestler. It's all about the pursuit of pro wrestling."

