AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 4/24 - Jon Moxley Defends IWGP World Heavyweight Championship & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on April 24, 2024, coming to you live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida!
Jon Molxey will be putting the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time since winning it as he defends against Powerhouse Hobbs. Moxley dethroned Tetsuya Naito on April 12 at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Windy City Riot event to become the new titleholder.
Although that has been the only match announced for tonight's show as of writing, AEW Dynasty saw the crowning of several new champions this past Sunday. Swerve Strickland dethroned Samoa Joe as AEW World Champion in the main event of the show, Willow Nightingale won the TBS Championship from Julia Hart before her AEW Double or Nothing Challenger Mercedes Mone confronted her post-match, Chris Jericho won the FTW Championship from HOOK in an FTW Rules match, and The Young Bucks emerged victorious over FTR in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament to become AEW World Tag Team Champions with a helping hand from Jack Perry.
We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as we see The Elite and Jack Perry arrive to the Daily's Place. Security looks to stop Perry, but The Young Bucks tell them to keep their hands off.
Chuck Taylor Makes A Decision
Back at ringside, Orange Cassidy's music hits. He is tossed through the entrance ramp by Trent Beretta, and he continues beating him down all the way to the ring. Beretta then grabs a mic and calls Chuck Taylor down to the ring.
Taylor appears, and Beretta apologizes to him. He tells Taylor he's sorry for not turning on Cassidy earlier, and says the two of them did everything for Cassidy while he did nothing for them. He tells Taylor that Cassidy is not his friend, then says that he loves him. He tells him to do the right thing and give the people what they want.
Taylor and Beretta are about to hug, but Taylor stops before they do. He calls Beretta a "piece of s***", then says he doesn't want to fight him in the ring. He says he wants to fight him in the parking lot.
Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana then make their way down to the ring. Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis follow.
Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher (w/ Don Callis) in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match
The bell rings and the two lock up. Fletcher pins Strickland, but Strickland kicks out. Strickland then wears down Fletcher with a submission, and Fletcher responds with a forearm to Strickland. Strickland lands a kick on Fletcher's face, then ascends to the middle rope and delivers an elbow to the back of the neck. Fletcher connects with a running kick to Strickland on the apron that sends him crashing to the outside, but Strickland delivers a back body drop to him on the outside.
Back from the break, Strickland delivers a backbreaker to Fletcher. Fletcher responds with a superkick as we see The Elite enter the office of Tony Khan. Strickland delivers a neckbreaker to Fletcher on the apron, then lands a double stomp off the top rope. Strickland then delivers a kick back in the ring to Fletcher, but Fletcher cinches in a modified Ankle Lock. Strickland escapes the hold, but Fletcher lands a series of kicks on his chest. Strickland catches one, then lands some strikes and connects with an arm drag.
Strickland delivers a flatliner and a brainbuster before the two take turns trying to send one another crashing into the mat. Fletcher then does so to Strickland, and the two teeter on the top rope. Strickland delivers a double stomp to Fletcher as he's draped by his knees, then delivers a House Call for the win.
Winner: Swerve Strickland
