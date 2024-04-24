AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 4/24 - Jon Moxley Defends IWGP World Heavyweight Championship & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on April 24, 2024, coming to you live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida!

Jon Molxey will be putting the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time since winning it as he defends against Powerhouse Hobbs. Moxley dethroned Tetsuya Naito on April 12 at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Windy City Riot event to become the new titleholder.

Advertisement

Although that has been the only match announced for tonight's show as of writing, AEW Dynasty saw the crowning of several new champions this past Sunday. Swerve Strickland dethroned Samoa Joe as AEW World Champion in the main event of the show, Willow Nightingale won the TBS Championship from Julia Hart before her AEW Double or Nothing Challenger Mercedes Mone confronted her post-match, Chris Jericho won the FTW Championship from HOOK in an FTW Rules match, and The Young Bucks emerged victorious over FTR in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament to become AEW World Tag Team Champions with a helping hand from Jack Perry.

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as we see The Elite and Jack Perry arrive to the Daily's Place. Security looks to stop Perry, but The Young Bucks tell them to keep their hands off.

Advertisement