NJPW Star Says AEW 'Has No Respect For The IWGP' Following Jon Moxley Title Win

Jon Moxley recently made history by becoming the first-ever star to capture World Championships in WWE, AEW, and NJPW. AEW has seemingly had a great relationship with NJPW for years, but now a rising star in the promotion has voiced his displeasure with AEW and the relationship between the two companies. In a recent interview with "Tokyo Sports" (via Fightful), 2024 New Japan Cup winner Yota Tsuji slammed AEW's decision to allow Powerhouse Hobbs to challenge Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Advertisement

"Where was the value of the IWGP? If Moxley has agreed to be the champion, then he certainly has the right to fight for the title." Tsuji wasn't only unhappy with AEW, but also slammed NJPW for not speaking out against the move. "The problem is that New Japan Pro-Wrestling didn't say anything about it. What is that feeling? I wonder if they don't feel any discomfort with that. I feel nothing but disgust and displeasure."

While he praised Hobbs for being a "great fighter," Tsuji questioned whether he would even be able to go to Japan to defend the belt or make appearances with NJPW. "Even if he were to win the belt, would he be able to come to Fukuoka?" Lastly, Tsuji boldly called for NJPW to break out of its deal with AEW. "I wonder how long they'll continue to be beholden to AEW, which has no respect for the IWGP. We are lowering the value of the pinnacle by ourselves, and I think we have to break out of this situation." It remains to be seen if the interview was done in character, setting up a feud between Moxley and Tsuji in NJPW, or if this was legitimate criticism from a disgruntled employee.

Advertisement