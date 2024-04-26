Freddie Prinze Jr. Discusses Worst WWE Celebrity Appearances

The irony of Freddie Prinze Jr. having an opinion on celebrities in wrestling is of course that he was one himself. But the consensus is that Prinze was one of the good ones, having been a fan for years before WWE hired him on the writing staff. Prinze was allegedly given no preferential treatment, and by most accounts, his contributions to creative were positive. But other celebrities were not so lucky. From June 2009 to June 2010, "WWE Raw" was hosted by a series of outside celebrity guests, who usually (but not always) signed up for the gig because they had something to promote at the time. Some were surprisingly good, suchas Bob Barker, but some were shockingly bad, like Jeremy Piven.

Advertisement

On a recent episode of "Wrestling with Freddie," Prinze recalled a few he remembered stinking up the joint.

"We had Meat Loaf take an RKO. Meat Loaf couldn't bend his f***ing knees," Prinze said. "He couldn't bend his knees when he took it, it was the worst receiving of the RKO in the history of the RKO. One that kind of worked, only because everyone hated him so much, was the Kevin Federline/John Cena storyline... because everybody hated Britney Spears's boyfriend so much, that they wanted to see John Cena whip his a**."

Another celebrity who became entwined in a John Cena angle was Jon Stewart, who was involved in SummerSlam 2015's finish. Prinze claims this made no sense.

"That one was one of the worst usages of a celebrity ever, for [Stewart] to go in there and F over John Cena because he really likes Ric Flair? Like, it was so out of character for the Jon Stewart personality," Prinze said. "Who is going to believe that for a single second? And I like Jon Stewart [but] he was one of the worst offenders. And then he just stood out there like he didn't know what he was doing."

Advertisement